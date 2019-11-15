Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Ready to rock
The Hurricanes activated Martinook (abdomen) off injured reserve Friday.
Martinook was originally assigned a 6-8 week recovery timetable after undergoing surgery to repair a core muscle injury on Oct. 11, but his rehab has clearly progressed far faster than originally expected. The 27-year-old will likely return to a bottom-six role Saturday against Minnneosta.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Placed on IR•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Out 6-8 weeks•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Making preseason debut•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Facing 4-6 week recovery•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Fails to return to action•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Ruled out for Game 4•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.