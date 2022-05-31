Martinook provided an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Rangers in Game 7.

Martinook picked up his first and only point of the playoffs when he set up a Max Domi goal in the third period. The 29-year-old Martinook missed eight games due to a lower-body injury suffered in the first round. He posted 13 hits, nine shots on net and an even plus-minus rating in his six postseason appearances. He's under contract for two more seasons, so it's likely he'll return to a bottom-six role with the Hurricanes in 2022-23.