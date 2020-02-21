Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Remains unavailable
Martinook (upper body) isn't expected to play Friday against the Rangers.
Martinook will miss a seventh straight game Friday and the Hurricanes have yet to release any details regarding a potential timetable for his return. Another update on the bottom-six forward, who's picked up 11 points in 37 games this campaign, should surface once he's cleared to rejoin the lineup.
