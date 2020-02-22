Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Returning against Toronto
Martinook (upper body) will play in Saturday's road game against the Maple Leafs, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Considering Martinook skated on Carolina's fourth line during line rushes, it's expected that he'll return to his team's lineup after sitting out the last seven contests. In 37 appearances this season, the 27-year-old has 11 points and offers little upside from a fantasy sense.
