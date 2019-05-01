Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Returning to action Wednesday
Martinook (lower body) is in the lineup for Wednesday's Game 3 against the Islanders.
Martinook has missed both games of the series with a lower-body injury, but will make his return to the ice Wednesday. The 26-year-old has hardly been a fantasy asset in the playoffs, collecting just two assists, but 20 hits in six games. Martinook will slot in on the fourth line with Greg McKegg and Patrick Brown.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Might play Wednesday•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Still day-to-day•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Won't play in Game 2•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Questionable for Game 2•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Unavailable for Game 1•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Questionable Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...