Martinook (lower body) is in the lineup for Wednesday's Game 3 against the Islanders.

Martinook has missed both games of the series with a lower-body injury, but will make his return to the ice Wednesday. The 26-year-old has hardly been a fantasy asset in the playoffs, collecting just two assists, but 20 hits in six games. Martinook will slot in on the fourth line with Greg McKegg and Patrick Brown.