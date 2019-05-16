Martinook (undisclosed) will not play in Thursday's Game 4 matchup against the Bruins, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Martinook missed Game 3 with this undisclosed issue as well. Head coach Rod Brind'Amour hoped that the Manitoba native would recover in time for Thursday's do-or-die contest, but instead it seems that Saku Maenalanen will take his spot in the lineup.