Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Ruled out for Game 4
Martinook (undisclosed) will not play in Thursday's Game 4 matchup against the Bruins, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Martinook missed Game 3 with this undisclosed issue as well. Head coach Rod Brind'Amour hoped that the Manitoba native would recover in time for Thursday's do-or-die contest, but instead it seems that Saku Maenalanen will take his spot in the lineup.
