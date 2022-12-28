Martinook scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Chicago.

Martinook buried a loose puck in front of the net to cap Carolina's 3-0 victory in the third period. With Tuesday's goal, Martinook now has four points in his last two contests. The veteran winger has been productive of late on the Canes third line, alongside Jordan Staal and Jesper Fast. Still, it'll be hard to count on consistent offensive production from Martinook, who posted a career-high of 25 points back in 2018-19. He's on pace to surpass that total however, with nine goals and 10 assists through 35 games this season.