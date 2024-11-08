Martinook scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.

Martinook has goals in back-to-back games after going without a tally in the first 10 contests of the season. The 32-year-old winger has five points, 21 shots on net, 11 hits and a plus-6 rating through 12 appearances. He's playing in a third-line role, one that's allowed him to exceed 30 points in consecutive campaigns, and that's a fair estimate for where he'll land in 2024-25 if he stays healthy.