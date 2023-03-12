Martinook extended his current pointless streak to nine games in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Golden Knights.

Martinook continues to spend most of his time skating on the Canes' third line, averaging 15:03 of ice time per game. He still has a respectable 28 points on the season (11G, 17A), but He hasn't cracked the scoresheet in about three weeks. Keep Martinook on your bench for now until he figures out a way to right the ship.