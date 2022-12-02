Martinook tallied a hat trick Thursday in a 6-4 win over the Blues.

it was huge night for the winger who had come into Thursday with four goals and nine points total in 23 games and no points in his previous seven contests. Martinook was part of a three goals in 64 seconds flurry in the second period to take a lead early in the second period. He then put the Canes up 4-3 at 15:25 of the third and then an empty net goal sealed the score in the last 10 seconds of the game. Martinook is a solid role player in Raleigh with 12 points in 24 contests.