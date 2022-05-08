Martinook (lower body) won't play in Sunday's Game 4 against the Bruins, Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News and Observer reports.
Derek Stepan will dress in Martinook's place, while Martinook will sit out at least one game after leaving Friday's Game 3 early. Tuesday's Game 5 will present the next opportunity for Martinook to play.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Injured Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Pots goal Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Expected back•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Week-to-week•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Sidelined with undisclosed injury•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Hurt in Thursday's game•