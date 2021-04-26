Martinook (lower body) will remain sidelined Monday in Dallas, as coach Rod Brind'Amour said the team won't change any skaters from Saturday's lineup, Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Martinook and Jesper Fast (lower body) will both sit out another game after missing Saturday's action. The next opportunity for Martinook to make his return will arrive Tuesday night in Dallas.
