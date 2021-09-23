Martinook skated with Steven Lorentz and Derek Stepan on the Hurricanes' fourth line during Thursday's practice, Adam Gold of The Adam Gold Show reports.

Martinook underwent surgery on his right knee to "clean up" his meniscus in mid-June, but it appears as though he's already recovered from that procedure. The 29-year-old winger picked up 13 points and 90 hits in 44 games last campaign and will continue to have limited offensive upside while skating in a bottom-six role in 2021-22.