Martinook is expected to play Saturday against Dallas after being pulled by a concussion spotter Thursday versus Seattle, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Martinook also sat out Friday's practice, but it was expected that he would be available for Saturday's contest. He has posted seven goals and 14 points in 29 games this season.
