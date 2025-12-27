Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Slated to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martinook (lower body) is expected to be in the lineup versus the Red Wings on Saturday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Martinook had no timeline to return as of Monday, so he clearly made quick progress over the holiday break. The 33-year-old should be set for bottom-six minutes and may also see time on the penalty kill.
