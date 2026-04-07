Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Slated to suit up Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martinook (undisclosed) is expected to return to the lineup against the Bruins on Tuesday, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.
Martinook missed only one game -- Sunday in Ottawa -- so his injury was seemingly a minor one. The 33-year-old is projected to skate on the third line with Nikolaj Ehlers and Jordan Staal versus Boston.
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