Martinook recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Blue Jackets.
Martinook had the lone assist on Brett Pesce's second-period tally. The helper was Martinook's second of the year in six games. The Canadian forward has mostly served in a bottom-six role this season. He's added eight hits, six shots and a minus-4 rating.
