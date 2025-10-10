Martinook notched an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

Martinook is back in his usual third-line role alongside Jordan Staal and William Carrier. While that trio won't get accolades for offense, they're among the top shutdown forwards in the league, providing a steady defensive backbone for head coach Rod Brind'Amour. Martinook did pretty well last year with a career-high 36 points in 79 regular-season contests. The 33-year-old can also chip in roughly a hit per game, so there's some value here in deep fantasy formats as long as his offense doesn't hit a steep decline.