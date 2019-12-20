Martinook produced two assists and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.

Martinook set up goals by Jaccob Slavin and Sebastian Aho in the Hurricanes' third-period rally. Martinook has been a rare producer this season, but he has a goal and four assists over his last five games. His season line is at eight points and 30 hits in 20 outings.