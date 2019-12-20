Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Slings pair of helpers
Martinook produced two assists and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.
Martinook set up goals by Jaccob Slavin and Sebastian Aho in the Hurricanes' third-period rally. Martinook has been a rare producer this season, but he has a goal and four assists over his last five games. His season line is at eight points and 30 hits in 20 outings.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Grabs two assists•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Chips in with goal•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Rare goal in win over Bolts•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Notches helper in return•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Ready to rock•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Placed on IR•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.