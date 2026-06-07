Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Sparks comeback effort

Martinook scored a goal on three shots and added four hits in Saturday's 5-4 double-overtime loss to the Golden Knights in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Martinook snapped an eight-game point drought with the tally, which sparked a run of three goals in 39 seconds for the Hurricanes. The 33-year-old winger has continued to provide good defensive work and physicality in a third-line role despite the lack of offense. He has four points, 35 shots, 35 hits, 13 blocked shots, 12 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 16 playoff outings.