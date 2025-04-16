Martinook (rest) isn't expected to play Wednesday versus Montreal on Wednesday.
Martinook is getting his second straight game off to keep him fresh ahead of the playoffs. He has 15 goals and 36 points in 79 appearances in 2024-25. He might draw back into the lineup Thursday in Ottawa.
