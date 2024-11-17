Martinook scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Senators.

Martinook's goal was the game-winner at 8:00 of the first period, and he also helped out on William Carrier's empty-netter. Martinook has scored in five of the last six games, earning six goals and eight points in that span. For the season, the third-liner is up to six tallies, 11 points, 32 shots on net, 13 hits and a plus-11 rating over 16 appearances. He's worth a look in DFS and as a streaming option in season-long formats as long as he keeps scoring.