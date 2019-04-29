Head coach Rod Brind'Amour said Monday that Martinook (lower body) is day-to-day, and won't practice Monday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Martinook took warmups ahead of Sunday's Game 2, but ultimately didn't play in the 2-1 victory. The 26-year-old hasn't suited up in the second-round series, and will be a game-time decision for Game 3, but this evidence suggests he may not be ready. Brind'Amour said Martinook would test the injury in practice Tuesday, so more definitive news should be available following the skate.