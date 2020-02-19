Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Still missing time
Martinook (upper body) won't play in Tuesday's game against Nashville.
Martinook will miss his sixth straight contest while dealing with the upper-body injury and is yet to have a definitive timetable for a return. Expect another update regarding the 27-year-old's status ahead of Friday's game against the Rangers. Lucas Wallmark will continue to center the team's fourth line.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Scratched Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Still sitting•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Another absence Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Doubtful against Arizona•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Suffers injury Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.