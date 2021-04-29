Martinook (lower body) isn't expected to be available for Tuesday's game versus Detroit, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Martinook will miss a fourth straight contest with his lower-body issue. The Hurricanes have yet to establish an expected timetable for his recovery, but Martinook's only picked up 13 points through 43 games this season, so most fantasy managers shouldn't need to concern themselves with his availability.
