Martinook (ankle) will miss Thursday's game versus the Flames, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Martinook will miss his third straight game, which keeps Derek Stepan in the lineup. There's been no indication of when Martinook will be able to return. The Hurricanes' next game is Saturday in Edmonton.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Unavailable against Jets•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Sitting out Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Injury clarified•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Exits with lower-body injury•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Rare assist in Saturday win•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Records go-ahead tally•