Martinook (lower body) will not play Tuesday versus the Stars, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Martinook is set to miss a third straight game with the injury he suffered Thursday versus the Panthers. The 28-year-old forward's next chance to get back in the lineup is Thursday versus the Red Wings.
