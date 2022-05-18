Martinook (lower body) won't play in Wednesday's Game 1 versus the Rangers, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Martinook is still dealing with the lower-body injury that held him out of the final four games of Carolina's opening-round series win over the Bruins. At this point the 29-year-old winger can be considered out indefinitely.
