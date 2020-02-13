Martinook (upper body) was absent from practice again Thursday, lining him up to miss another contest Friday versus the Devils, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Martinook remains day-to-day after sitting the previous three tilts due to an upper-body issue. Barring a drastic change in the next 24 hours, expect the winger to move on to Sunday as his next opportunity to rejoin the action.