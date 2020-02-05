Play

Martinook (upper body) won't return to Tuesday's game against the Blues.

It's unclear how Martinook suffered the injury, but he saw action in just 5:02 of ice time in the game. Expect the team to comment on Martinook's status ahead of Thursday's game against Arizona, but if he's forced to miss time, Lucas Wallmark would be in line to slot into the lineup.

