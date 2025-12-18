Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Sustains lower-body injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martinook (lower body) won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Predators.
Martinook's injury wasn't initially obvious, but it's apparently enough to keep him out of at least the rest of this contest. Should he miss additional time, Jesperi Kotkaniemi would likely reenter the lineup in a bottom-six role. The Hurricanes' next game is Friday versus the Panthers in the first half of a back-to-back.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Finds twine Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Pots goal in Friday's win•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Pokes in goal•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Puts away goal in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Slides helper Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Good to go•