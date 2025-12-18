Martinook (lower body) won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Predators.

Martinook's injury wasn't initially obvious, but it's apparently enough to keep him out of at least the rest of this contest. Should he miss additional time, Jesperi Kotkaniemi would likely reenter the lineup in a bottom-six role. The Hurricanes' next game is Friday versus the Panthers in the first half of a back-to-back.