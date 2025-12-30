Martinook scored a goal, added two hits and blocked two shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

Martinook had the game-tying goal at 9:11 of the third period. He's scored in consecutive contests since he returned from a three-game absence due to a lower-body injury. The 33-year-old continues to be a steady defensive forward on the third line, though he can chip in some depth scoring as well. He's at 13 points, 47 shots on net, 61 hits, 23 blocked shots, 17 PIM and a plus-6 rating over 35 appearances.