Martinook's 15th goal of the season stood as the decisive tally in a 5-3 win over the Predators on Saturday.

The Hurricanes entered the third period ahead 2-1 and went back and forth with the Predators, with Martinook's goal ultimately putting the game out of reach. Over his last nine games, he has three goals and an assist, as well as 10 PIM and 20 hits. The third-line left winger has 21 points and 158 hits in 68 games in his first year in Carolina. The physicality and respectable point output makes him an option in deeper formats.