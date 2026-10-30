Martinook scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Martinook opened the scoring at 15:51 of the first period. He's earned a goal and three helpers over his last four contests. The 34-year-old winger remains firmly in a third-line role this year. That's a spot that has seen him rack at least 29 points in four straight regular seasons. He's off to a positive start with two goals, five helpers, 23 shots, 21 hits, six PIM, six blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 15 outings this season.