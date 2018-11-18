Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Throwing hits aplenty
Martinook failed to crack the scoresheet for the third straight game Saturday against the Blue Jackets, but delivered six hits and a blocked shot in 14:24 of ice time.
Skating on the third line with rookies Lucas Wallmark and Andrei Svechnikov, Martinook's primary role is not to deliver offense, but rather to throw his body around and generally make life difficult for opposing teams' top players. Although his six points in 19 games are a bonus, Martinook's real value lies in the 56 hits he has delivered to date -- good for second on the team and 12th overall in the NHL. If you are in a deep league that counts secondary stat categories like hits, Martinook may be of some use to you.
