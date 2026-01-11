Martinook scored a goal, fired four shots on net, recorded two blocks and dished out two hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kraken.

Martinook found the back of the net midway through the final period to level the game at two goals apiece. With his twine finder, he is up to seven goals, 14 points, 57 shots on net, 71 hits and 29 blocks across 42 appearances this season. Since his return to the lineup from a lower-body injury near the holiday break, the 33-year-old winger has three goals in his last nine games. He has done well to maintain a solid level of category coverage in that span, giving him decent fantasy value in deep leagues that value banger stats.