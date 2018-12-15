Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Trending towards career season
Martinook scored his first point in nine games after tallying a goal in Friday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Capitals.
Martinook has played a larger role offensively for the Canes this season than anyone could have predicted. After playing primarily in a bottom-six role the last few seasons in Arizona, the 26-year-old Martinook is currently skating on the top line with Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen. He now has 11 points in 31 games, putting him on pace to best his career high of 25 points from two seasons ago. He makes for a sneaky waiver-wire acquisition in deeper fantasy formats right now.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Nets first NHL hat trick•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Throwing hits aplenty•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Two points in offensive showcase•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Brushes twine in victory•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Played with torn ligament•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Dealt to Carolina•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...