Martinook scored his first point in nine games after tallying a goal in Friday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Capitals.

Martinook has played a larger role offensively for the Canes this season than anyone could have predicted. After playing primarily in a bottom-six role the last few seasons in Arizona, the 26-year-old Martinook is currently skating on the top line with Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen. He now has 11 points in 31 games, putting him on pace to best his career high of 25 points from two seasons ago. He makes for a sneaky waiver-wire acquisition in deeper fantasy formats right now.