Martinook picked up three apples in a 6-3 win over Toronto on Thursday.
He and Jordan Staal teamed up and delivered shutdown defense on the Leaf's top line and delicious offense, too. Staal had three goals, and the duo pushed Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner to minus-6 ratings each. Martinook snapped a seven-game point drought with the effort.
