Martinook collected two assists in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers.

He helped set up a Jesperi Kotkaniemi tally early in the first period and a Sebastian Aho marker late in the second, but it was all the offense the 'Canes could muster. It's Martinook's first multi-point performance of the season, and after producing a career-high 34 points (13 goals, 21 helpers) over 82 contests in 2022-23, the 31-year-old winger has only four assists through his first 14 games this season.