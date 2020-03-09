Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Two helpers in Sunday's win
Martinook picked up two assists in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Penguins.
The addition of rookie Morgan Geekie sparked the Carolina fourth line to life, and Martinook found the scoresheet for the first time since Jan. 31 and recorded his first multi-point game since Dec. 19. Geekie might soon get a promotion to a better spot in the lineup, however, and Martinook may not be able to take advantage of further offensive opportunities before he does -- the 27-year-old has only two goals and 13 points through 44 games this season.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Returning against Toronto•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Will take warmups•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Remains unavailable•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Still missing time•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Scratched Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Still sitting•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.