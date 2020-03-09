Martinook picked up two assists in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Penguins.

The addition of rookie Morgan Geekie sparked the Carolina fourth line to life, and Martinook found the scoresheet for the first time since Jan. 31 and recorded his first multi-point game since Dec. 19. Geekie might soon get a promotion to a better spot in the lineup, however, and Martinook may not be able to take advantage of further offensive opportunities before he does -- the 27-year-old has only two goals and 13 points through 44 games this season.