Martinook tallied a goal and an assist in Sunday's 8-4 loss to the Devils.

Martinook now has three consecutive two-point games, tallying two goals and four assists, after he was held scoreless in Carolina's opening-round series against the Islanders. The 30-year-old winger has given the Hurricanes' lineup an unexpected boost since moving into a top-six role following an injury to Teuvo Teravainen (hand). Martinook posted a career-high 34 points (13 goals, 21 assists) in 82 regular-season games.