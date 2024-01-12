Martinook scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over Anaheim.
It's the veteran winger's first multi-point performance since Nov. 10. Martinook's checking-line role typically doesn't give him many opportunities to provide offense -- in the 26 games between his two-point outbursts, he managed just two goals and six points.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Breaks through with goal•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Two helpers in Friday's loss•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Rare helper Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Picks up two helpers in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Continues torrid streak•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Collects three points vs. Devils•