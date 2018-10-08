Martinook scored a goal and added an assist in Sunday's 8-5 win versus the Rangers.

Martinook is nothing more than a depth forward at the NHL level yet still managed to post a multi-point game Sunday. In a game that saw 13 total goals scored, only five Hurricanes players were held off the scoresheet. Despite the favorable performance, Martinook is only fantasy relevant if the injury bug has already paid your team an early-season visit.