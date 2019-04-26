Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Unavailable for Game 1
Martinook (lower body) isn't on the ice for pregame warmups, which means he won't be in the lineup for Friday's Game 1 against New York, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.
Martinook was considered a game-time decision for Friday's contest, which suggests that his lower-body issue probably isn't overly serious, and that he could be ready to rock as soon as Sunday for Game 2. Another update on the 26-year-old winger's status will surface prior to that contest.
