Martinook was seen getting X-rays for an undisclosed injury following Friday's game versus the Canucks, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.
Martinook was held off the scoresheet Friday after posting a three-assist performance in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs. The 32-year-old's status will likely be updated following the analysis of his imaging work. Martinook should be considered questionable to play Sunday against the Ducks.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Trio of apples in win•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Bags helper in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Scores again in win•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: One of each Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Stays warm in win•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Deposits empty-netter•