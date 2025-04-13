Martinook (rest) will miss Sunday's matchup against Toronto, per Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal.

Martinook has 15 goals, 36 points, 84 hits and 52 blocks in 79 appearances in 2024-25. Taylor Hall (rest), who took Saturday's 7-3 win over the Rangers off, will draw back into the lineup. Martinook will probably resume playing Wednesday in Montreal.