Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Will take warmups
Martinook (upper body) may play Saturday against the Maple Leafs, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
Martinook has missed seven games due to injury but will participate in Saturday's warmup, an indication he could return to Carolina's lineup when it battles the Maple Leafs in Toronto. The Hurricanes forward's status will be confirmed approximately 30 minutes before puck drop.
