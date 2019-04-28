Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Won't play in Game 2
Martinook (lower body) will sit out of Sunday's Game 2 versus the Islanders.
Martinook took warmups with the team, but he was ultimately ruled out for his second straight game. The fact that he was able to participate in warmups bodes well for his availability in Game 3 on Wednesday, and he'll likely need a full practice before he's officially cleared.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Questionable for Game 2•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Unavailable for Game 1•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Questionable Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Ready for Game 7•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Game-time call•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Good to go for Game 6•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...