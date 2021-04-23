Martinook (lower body) won't be available for Saturday's game versus Florida, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Coach Rod Brind'Amour is hoping Martinook isn't dealing with a long-term injury, but the 28-year-old winger will miss at least one contest with the lower-body injury he picked up during Thursday's win over the Panthers. Either way, Martinook has only tallied 13 points in 43 games this season, so his absence will likely go unnoticed in most fantasy circles.