Martinook (lower body) will not be available versus the Bruins on Tuesday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Martinook will be out of action for his second straight contest due to his lower-body injury. With the winger unavailable, Steven Lorentz is poised to take on a fourth-line role while Max Domi will move into the top six to reunite with Vincent Trocheck and Teuvo Teravainen. Prior to getting hurt, the 29-year-old Martinook was stuck in a three-game pointless streak during which he managed just three shots.